Mahindra commemorates 25 Years of Kargil Vijay Diwas with 'Hearts to Bravehearts' initiative

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched 'Hearts to Bravehearts', an initiative to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War. This initiative aims to honour the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of the soldiers. Mahindra reiterates its commitment towards nation-building through this endeavour.

Mahindra SUVs will simultaneously flag off from Tanot Border Post, Kibithoo Border Post, and Kochi Port covering 10000 km. The convoys will carry messages from citizens to military stations, garrisons, and war memorials across the country, culminating at the Kargil War Memorial.

Mahindra will utilize their extensive network to deliver messages from Mahindra Dealerships to three locations of military significance from where convoys of Mahindra SUVs will flag off. The final destinations for these messages include military stations, garrisons, war memorials, and cantonments across the country and Kargil/Drass.

Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "We are deeply honoured to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Kargil victory with our 'Hearts to Bravehearts' initiative. This campaign is not just about remembering our heroes but about celebrating the freedom and peace they have secured for us. By sending our heartfelt messages to the brave soldiers who protect our nation, we aim to show them that their sacrifices have not only brought us safety but also endless smiles and a peaceful life. Mahindra is proud to be a part of this significant journey, reinforcing our commitment to exploring the impossible and supporting our nation's heroes."

Mahindra has tied up with Faujiana as a partner to engage with Kargil war veterans to spread awareness and drive citizen participation through its extensive network. Along the way, the drive will also foster goodwill through the involvement of eminent journalists and celebrities, amplifying the campaign’s emotional resonance.