            

      Mahindra commemorates 25 Years of Kargil Vijay Diwas with 'Hearts to Bravehearts' initiative

      Mahindra will utilize their extensive network to deliver messages from Mahindra Dealerships to three locations of military significance from where convoys of Mahindra SUVs will flag off.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 18, 2024 4:34 PM
      Mahindra commemorates 25 Years of Kargil Vijay Diwas with 'Hearts to Bravehearts' initiative
      his initiative aims to honour the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of the soldiers.

      Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has launched 'Hearts to Bravehearts', an initiative to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War. This initiative aims to honour the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of the soldiers. Mahindra reiterates its commitment towards nation-building through this endeavour.

      Mahindra SUVs will simultaneously flag off from Tanot Border Post, Kibithoo Border Post, and Kochi Port covering 10000 km. The convoys will carry messages from citizens to military stations, garrisons, and war memorials across the country, culminating at the Kargil War Memorial.

      Mahindra will utilize their extensive network to deliver messages from Mahindra Dealerships to three locations of military significance from where convoys of Mahindra SUVs will flag off. The final destinations for these messages include military stations, garrisons, war memorials, and cantonments across the country and Kargil/Drass.

      Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "We are deeply honoured to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Kargil victory with our 'Hearts to Bravehearts' initiative. This campaign is not just about remembering our heroes but about celebrating the freedom and peace they have secured for us. By sending our heartfelt messages to the brave soldiers who protect our nation, we aim to show them that their sacrifices have not only brought us safety but also endless smiles and a peaceful life. Mahindra is proud to be a part of this significant journey, reinforcing our commitment to exploring the impossible and supporting our nation's heroes."

      Mahindra has tied up with Faujiana as a partner to engage with Kargil war veterans to spread awareness and drive citizen participation through its extensive network. Along the way, the drive will also foster goodwill through the involvement of eminent journalists and celebrities, amplifying the campaign’s emotional resonance.

      By delivering these messages to Defence destinations across the country, Mahindra proudly plays a role in honouring heroes and reinforcing the nation's pride in its defence forces.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 18, 2024 4:34 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, VML bag Bronze Lions on Day 2 of Cannes Lions 2024

      Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, VML bag Bronze Lions on Day 2 of Cannes Lions 2024

      Advertising

      Birla Opus launches its new thematic communication

      Birla Opus launches its new thematic communication

      Brand Marketing

      Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee on targeting young eco conscious consumers and more

      Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee on targeting young eco conscious consumers and more

      Advertising

      McCann Worldgroup India wins India's first Gold Lion at Cannes Lions 2024

      McCann Worldgroup India wins India's first Gold Lion at Cannes Lions 2024

      Advertising

      Cannes Lions 2024: India bags 20 shortlists in Design, Entertainment, Direct Lions, Industry Craft, Media and PR categories

      Cannes Lions 2024: India bags 20 shortlists in Design, Entertainment, Direct Lions, Industry Craft, Media and PR categories

      Advertising

      Not sure the Chatpat campaign would’ve had the same effect if the character was called Vishnu: Kartikeya Tiwari, FCB Kinnect

      Not sure the Chatpat campaign would’ve had the same effect if the character was called Vishnu: Kartikeya Tiwari, FCB Kinnect

      Advertising

      Cannes Lions 2024: India bags shortlists in Audio & Radio, Film Craft, Health & Wellness, Outdoor and Print & Publishing categories

      Cannes Lions 2024: India bags shortlists in Audio & Radio, Film Craft, Health & Wellness, Outdoor and Print & Publishing categories