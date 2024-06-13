Mankind Pharma launches #RippleOfChange campaign on World Blood Donor Day

Mankind Pharma has launched a multi-city campaign titled #RippleOfChange on World Blood Donor Day. This initiative aims to address the critical shortage of blood donors in India and raise awareness about the importance of blood donation.

The campaign’s centrepiece is a video that portrays the dire consequences of blood scarcity. The narrative follows a group of friends who experience the tragic loss of a loved one due to the unavailability of blood donors. The video aims to inspire more people to donate by highlighting how a simple act can save precious lives.

"With less than 1% of our population donating blood annually, India faces a severe and ongoing blood shortage crisis," said Mr. Rajeev Juneja, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Mankind Pharma Ltd. "This critical shortfall in blood donations leads to the preventable loss of thousands of lives every day. Kindness resides in all of us, yet while many discuss this issue, few step forward to donate. Our #RippleOfChange movement aims to transform this notion by inspiring individuals to take action. By donating blood, each person can contribute to a ripple effect of positive change, saving lives, supporting medical emergencies, and fostering a culture of community care and responsibility."

The integrated campaign spans digital, outdoor and on-ground activations across multiple cities. It features the release of the #RippleOfChange video on various digital platforms. Metro trains will feature innovative mirror installations to encourage commuters to reflect on becoming blood donors. Bus shelter ads in Delhi will further amplify the call to action. Additionally, Mankind Pharma is organizing free blood donation camps at its offices in Paonta Sahib, Manesar, and Delhi's Okhla head office with 600+ people enrolled to date for this cause.