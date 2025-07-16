Mankind Pharma’s advertising budget soars 25% to ₹755 crore in FY25

Mankind Pharma significantly expanded its advertising and sales promotion expenditures in FY2024–25, investing ₹755.36 crore—a sharp increase from ₹600.75 crore in the previous fiscal year. The 25% surge in advertising spend reflects the company’s aggressive push to deepen brand equity and visibility across both urban and rural markets.

The pharmaceutical giant, known for its diverse range of offerings from prescription drugs to consumer healthcare products like Manforce Condoms and Prega News, amplified its marketing strategy with bold digital-first campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and culturally resonant storytelling. These efforts targeted national and regional audiences alike, with a focus on younger demographics and women-centric outreach.

Among the key highlights:

Manforce Condoms leveraged topical events like April Fool’s Day and elections to drive humorous, viral content and spark youth engagement.

Prega News focused on emotionally driven narratives and grassroots initiatives such as rural educational drives and WhatsApp-based support communities.

Gas-O-Fast and HealthOk campaigns included mass sampling at high-footfall locations such as the Kumbh Mela, expanding both trial and awareness.

Mankind’s strategic shift toward investing heavily in advertising aligns with the company’s broader goals of building dominant consumer brands and transitioning OTC products to household names. This brand-forward strategy is particularly relevant as the Indian consumer healthcare market is projected to grow at a 9–10% CAGR between FY2024 and FY2029, driven by increasing awareness, retail expansion, and self-medication trends . The increased advertising allocation was part of a broader ₹3,008 crore total expenditure under other operating costs in FY2025, reflecting Mankind Pharma’s commitment to long-term brand-building despite macroeconomic pressures.

The company’s revenue rose by 19% year-on-year to ₹12,207 crore, supported by robust growth across its prescription and consumer healthcare segments. Profit after tax came in at ₹2,007 crore, registering a modest 3.4% increase despite the additional burden of finance costs arising from new borrowings. Adjusted EBITDA rose 25% to ₹3,159 crore, with margins expanding to 25.9%, indicating efficient cost management amid integration efforts.