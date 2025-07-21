OOH returns to the IT capital after a 7 year ban

On July 18, the Karnataka government lifted a seven-year ban on outdoor advertisements in Bengaluru, widely known as the IT capital of India.

Through the government’s recent decision, the advertising sector will reopen, and will generate additional revenue for the city’s civic body.

The notification was issued after the Karnataka government submitted the BBMP Advertisement Bye-Laws, 2024, to the Karnataka High Court for approval. As per the BBMP Advertisement Bye-Laws, 2024, advertising rights will be granted to bidders who offer the highest rates for a specific road or group of roads.

However, according to a media report, permissions for commercial advertisements will not be granted on roads narrower than 60 feet, except in zones designated as commercial or industrial in the master plan.

It has also been stated that successful bidders may install hoardings only on private properties, and only with the written consent of the property owners. Additionally, the BBMP will permit hoardings at intervals of every 200 meters along a designated road stretch. No two hoardings may be clustered together, and the horizontal width of each hoarding must not exceed 40 feet.

The Karnataka government has clearly stated that advertisements will not be permitted on footpaths or roads, and are prohibited on properties lacking a valid khata or those not listed in the BBMP’s official property records. While tax-compliant malls are allowed to display commercial advertisements facing public roads, they are required to pay the applicable advertisement fees.