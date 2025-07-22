Medimix eyes double-digit growth in FY26, ad spends up by 30–40%

In an era where consumers are increasingly gravitating toward natural and clean beauty solutions, Medimix, a legacy brand under the Cholayil Group, is evolving its Ayurvedic roots to meet the needs of the modern personal care consumer. With a presence in over 30 countries and more than 35% share in the natural soap category in key Indian markets, the brand is eyeing high double-digit growth in FY26.

“We are aspiring to grow at high double digits. We had a very good Q1, and that gives us the confidence that the brand is on the right trajectory,” Anupam Katheriya, CEO, Cholayil Private Ltd. and Director, Medimix Pvt. Ltd., told Storyboard18.

The India soap market size reached $4 billion in 2024, as per a study by IMARC. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.19% during 2025-2033.

To fuel its next phase of growth, Medimix has developed a three-tiered market segmentation strategy. The company has identified P1 (Priority 1) markets such as Maharashtra and Gujarat, where household penetration is already above 25%. “In P1, the approach is to increase our share of basket. In P2, we are focusing on building brand awareness and getting consumers to try the product,” Katheriya said.

Ad spends rise, digital media takes centre stage

With changing consumer media consumption habits, Medimix has significantly increased its investment in advertising and promotions. According to Katheriya, the brand is spending 3–4% higher than the industry average on advertising. "Overall spends have seen a 30–40% rise, with digital media spends witnessing a 70% increase, especially for newer categories like face wash that are aimed at Gen Z," he added.

He further said that the brand has increased its share of digital spends depending on the category. "For face wash, we put 100% of our media spend on digital.”

Expanding beyond the bar!

While traditional Ayurvedic bar soaps still contribute 70–75% of Medimix’s business, the brand has expanded into modern formats including glycerin-based soaps, face washes, body washes and hand washes. Premium segments are gaining traction, with some markets now seeing premium outperform mass offerings. “We claim that our face wash gives relief from pimples in three days. That claim has given us good traction from consumers. We’re now moving to body wash and premium soap segments, and in some markets, premium contributes more than mass,” Katheriya claimed.

General trade continues to be Medimix’s backbone, but modern trade and self-service formats now account for up to 20% of domestic sales. E-commerce plays a more limited role due to the widespread availability of the product offline. Meanwhile, quick commerce is showing early signs of growth, primarily through smaller SKUs and impulse formats. “You don’t really need to wait for an e-commerce delivery when the product is available at every local corner of the country,” he stated.

Urban-Rural balance...

Medimix’s reach across India is both wide and deep, with the brand enjoying weighted distribution of over 80% in many regions. The company leverages LUPs (low unit packs) priced at Rs 10 for rural markets, while offering premium packs and larger SKUs in urban areas. Product assortment is tailored based on regional consumption patterns and price sensitivity. “The brand doesn’t have a skew; it’s present in both urban and rural with slight variations in format.”