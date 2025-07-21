40% of Advertising & Media professionals report no salary hike; Retail and Energy lead with higher increments

74% respondents got an appraisal in FY24-25, according to foundit survey. Although the job market remained cautious about hiring, 7 out of 10 employees did receive their appraisal. 11% of those who did not receive any appraisals this year were offered promotions. Also, 4% of promoted employees received hikes of more than 20%. The 5–10% hike most common across experience levels,

Industries and Functions.

Retail and Energy lead with higher hikes, driven by performance in customer-facing roles.

Among industries, the employees in the Energy sector received a higher range while BFSI saw a greater number of employees receiving appraisals. Despite moderate hike trends in most functions, nearly 1 in 4 employees in IT, HR, and Finance did not receive any increment — a reflection of cautious pay strategies.

85% of surveyed are looking out for a job change. Even those who received 15 – 20% or more than 20% hikes, 86% are still looking for a switch. The number of employees expressing their desire to continue in their current roles following the appraisals have highlighted flexibility and work life balance, as the primary reason for their contentment.

Appraisal by Work-Experience

Mid level Professionals (4-10 yrs ) received higher hikes and appear to be the most valued. The results show Leadership (15+ yrs) and Senior (11–15 yrs) professionals had the highest share of employees who did not receive a hike — both at 32%. The 5–10% hike most common across experience levels. More than 20% of professionals at all experience levels belong to the category. • Entry Level (1-3 yrs) saw mixed outcomes.

• 25% received no hike. • 20% got 5–10%, and another 20% got 0–5%.

When surveyed across industries, Energy sector emerged as the leader in high pay increments followed by Retail & Manufacturing. Advertising & Media tops the list with over 40% of professionals reporting no hike. Besides high no-hike rates, Education and BPO/ITES had the lowest overall increments.

5–10% hikes reported as the most common band in most of the industries. BFSI and Healthcare sectors showed balanced appraisals. In contrast, the IT sector saw 39% getting 0–10% hikes, 16% receiving 10–20%, and 32% with no hike at all.

Appraisal by Function

42% of professionals in IT received appraisals below 10% (18% in 0–5%, 24% in 5–10%) • Sales & Business Development (22%) and Marketing & Communications (21%) saw the largest share of employees receiving hikes over 20%. • Procurement & Supply Chain stands out with 18% in the 10–15% range—the highest among all functions.

HR & Admin (12%) had the highest share in the 15–20% bracket. Engineering & Production had a relatively balanced distribution, with notable shares across all bands. Others’ category leads with 30% employees receiving no hike.