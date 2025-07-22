Microsoft elevates Rishi Jaipuria to Country Head, Azure, India

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft has elevated Rishi Jaipuria to country head, Azure, India. Prior to this, Jaipuria held the position of Azure GTM (Go-To-Market) lead.
Jaipuria began his career at WeP Peripherals, and then joined Hewlett Packard as an account manager. Dow Jones appointed him as the business development manager for financial markets, and then he was roped in Teradata as business manager.
Then, he joined Microsoft in the solution sales team, and was onboarded by SAP India business manager, analytics and insights.
In 2018, Microsoft roped him in the solution sales, data & AI team, and he went on to head the startup ecosystem and was the large partnerships lead.