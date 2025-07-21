HRX onboards Triptii Dimri as brand ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT
HRX has roped in Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri as the female face of the brand alongside Hrithik. The brand has also launched a new campaign ‘Built for Sweat, Designed for Life’.
As per the company, the duo captures the essence of HRX’s vision of resonating with a rising base of Indian consumers who are embracing athleisure as a part of their everyday lifestyle.
The campaign film highlights HRX’s philosophy that activewear should not just perform, but should inspire confidence, comfort, style and self-expression throughout the day.
Hrithik Roshan, Co-founder, HRX, said, "We at HRX have aspired to build a brand that would be the everyday companion in your journey towards health and fitness. I'm happy to be collaborating with Triptii, and welcome her to the HRX family. Together with this campaign, we hope to strengthen HRX’s positioning as a brand for everyone, designed to blend high-performance functionality with style.”
Triptii Dimri on the association said, “I’m delighted to be associated with HRX at a time when the brand is expanding its focus on both activewear and athleisure in India. HRX offers styles that not only perform well at the gym but also make a statement in everyday life.”
The campaign is produced by Ideaz Farm and directed by Devang Singh Thukral.