YouTube retires Trending Page after nearly a decade

YouTube has announced the retirement of its Trending Page and the associated Now Trending list, effective today, July 22, 2025. This decision follows a observed decline in user engagement with the feature and a shift in how audiences discover content on the platform.
End of an Era for Trending Page
Launched in 2015, the Trending Page was designed to highlight popular videos across YouTube. Over time, its function evolved, becoming more of a metric for content creators rather than a primary tool for content discovery.
YouTube's blog post earlier this month stated that visits to the Trending Page have decreased over the past five years. The company attributes this to changes in user behavior. Viewers are now primarily using personalized recommendations, Shorts, search suggestions, comments, and the Community tab for discovering popular content.
The company noted that "YouTube's Home Page and algorithm-driven suggestions have become the go-to sources for users to find popular and relevant content." As personalization capabilities have improved, users have gravitated away from generalized lists like Trending.
Accessing Trending Content Moving Forward
While the Trending Page is being retired, YouTube has confirmed that trending content will remain accessible through other avenues. YouTube Charts will continue to feature trending music videos, top podcast shows, and movie trailers, with plans for category expansion.
Gaming enthusiasts can still find trending videos via the dedicated Gaming Explore page. All users can explore content through the Explore tab, creator channels, and their subscription feeds.
For content creators, YouTube Studio's Inspiration tab will continue to provide content ideas based on emerging trends and audience interests.