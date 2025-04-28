Rediffusion Kolkata wins the creative mandate of FMCG brand Prabhuji

Rediffusion Kolkata has won the creative and strategic communications mandate for Prabhuji Pure Food, one of India’s FMCG brands in the traditional snacks and sweets segment.

Rediffusion will work closely with the Prabhuji team to build a strong and differentiated brand voice that stands for authenticity, quality, and cultural rootedness. As the brand prepares to scale its presence nationally and strengthen its consumer connect across evolving market segments, the agency has been entrusted with the end-to-end strategy, from brand positioning to integrated campaigns and content across media platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandhana are both the brand ambassadors for Prabhuji.

Abhinav Agarwal, head of brand and marketing, Prabhuji Pure Food said, “Rediffusion came to us with a sharp understanding of our category, audience, and ambitions. We believe they are the right creative partners to help us shape the next phase of our journey – one that’s driven by both tradition and transformation. We look forward to working hand-in-hand to take Prabhuji into many more homes across India.”

Pramod Sharma, NCD, Rediffusion Kolkata, noted, “This is a brand with a powerful emotional quotient. Our creative approach will tap into that sentiment – creating stories that make people smile, crave, remember, and most importantly, connect.”

Asheesh Malhotra, executive director, Rediffusion, commented, “Prabhuji is more than just a food brand – it is a part of India’s cultural fabric. At Rediffusion, our job will be to honour this legacy while helping the brand speak to the evolving preferences of newer audiences. From traditional touchpoints to digital narratives, we aim to build a cohesive brand that is both beloved and future-ready.”

Sreeparna Gupta, head of Rediffusion Kolkata office, added, “We’re excited to take on this challenge. Our focus will be on helping Prabhuji build brand love not just through what it makes, but through what it means to its consumers – joy, comfort, festivity, and flavour that’s familiar yet fresh.”

The coming months will see the rollout of a new integrated brand campaign, packaging innovations, and digital engagement strategies designed to reinforce Prabhuji’s value proposition across India. Rediffusion’s mandate also includes helping the brand define its identity in Tier 1, 2, and 3 markets through locally nuanced messaging.