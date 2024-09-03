Spectacular Saudi: A new invitation for Indian travellers to explore the heart of Arabia

Saudi Arabia has unveiled its first-ever integrated consumer campaign for the Indian market, titled, 'Spectacular Saudi.' Aiming to captivate Indian travellers, the campaign invites them to discover the rich tapestry of destinations and events that Saudi Arabia has to offer, all while highlighting the country's legendary hospitality and warm welcome.

Launching across India in English, ‘Spectacular Saudi’ will be showcased on social media, digital platforms, television, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs).

The campaign promises to take viewers on an enchanting journey through Saudi Arabia’s iconic landscapes and experiences. From the ancient mud-brick architecture of Diriyah’s At-Turaif to the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea, the historic streets of Al Balad in Jeddah, and the majestic Nabataean tombs in Hegra, AlUla, the visuals are designed to bring Saudi’s hidden gems to life.

Reflecting the deep cultural connections between Saudi Arabia and India, the campaign emphasizes the shared values of hospitality and heritage. It beckons couples, families, and adventure seekers to explore the unexplored, offering an authentic taste of Saudi’s rich cultural and historical landscape.

Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC Markets at the Saudi Tourism Authority, shared his enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, “Indian travellers have long shown a deep appreciation for authentic and unique experiences. They are keen to explore novel destinations, cultures, and gastronomy, and that is exactly what Saudi has to offer. With iconic destinations like Diriyah, Al Balad, and Hegra in AlUla – three of Saudi’s eight UNESCO World Heritage sites, they can walk through history dating back millennia, and with tailor-made packages, experience world-class culture, adventure, and cuisine.”

Aldabbagh also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ambition to make India its number one source market by 2030. "India holds an incredibly special place in our hearts, and we are committed to making India the number one source market by 2030. In 2023 alone, 1.6 million Indians travelled to Saudi. We are thrilled to welcome Indian visitors to truly experience the Heart of Arabia,” he added.

With a remarkable 240% increase in leisure visits from India compared to last year, Saudi Arabia is becoming an increasingly accessible destination for Indian travellers. The country is now connected by over 330 direct weekly flights operated by eight different airlines.