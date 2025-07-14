Tata Starbucks' 'Take a Blonde Turn' campaign highlights the brand's craftsmanship and customisation

ADVERTISEMENT
Starbucks has released their latest campaign, ‘Take A Blonde Turn’ which is a celebration of the craft and care behind every cup, and the freedom to make each coffee your own, stated the company in its statement.
Set inside a Starbucks store, the film opens with a young woman ordering a Blonde Almond Flat White.
As shown in the campaign, the camera lingers on each step, and the drink is placed on the counter with her name written on the cup. The scene swiftly translates into other café moments: friends’ bond over coffee with limited beverage offerings such as the Date Cortado and Pecan Iced Shaken Espresso.
Mitali Maheshwari, head of product and amrketing, TATA Starbucks, said, “Take a Blonde Turn isn’t just a message, it’s a mindset. As Indian coffee culture shifts toward more personal and intentional choices, we’re proud to offer options that let customers express themselves through every cup. Blonde Espresso Roast brings a smooth, approachable profile that makes even familiar favourites feel new again. Whether it's switching the roast, choosing a different milk, or exploring seasonal flavours, we believe personalisation should come naturally, and without barriers. This campaign reflects Starbucks ongoing promise to make customisation simple, seamless, and always part of the experience.”