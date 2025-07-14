            

Bobby Deol becomes brand ambassador of J. Hampstead

Bobby Deol, fondly called ‘Lord Bobby’ by his fans, embodies the brand’s values of timeless elegance, refined craftsmanship and modern sophistication.

Jul 14, 2025
This collaboration celebrates a powerful union to redefine the future of luxury menswear and elevate what it means to belong to a different league.

Fashion brand J. Hampstead has announced Bobby Deol as its new brand ambassador, marking an exciting new chapter in its storied journey. The brand offers suiting and shirting fabrics and ready-made garments.

Talking about the association, Bobby Deol said, “I’m honoured to represent J. Hampstead, a brand that exemplifies classic style and lasting quality. Its attention to detail and legacy of excellence align perfectly with my own fashion values.”

Avnish Poddar, Director, J. Hampstead, added, “Bobby’s distinctive style and appeal make him an ideal ambassador for the brand. His association brings fresh energy and strengthens our connection with today’s aspirational, fashion-conscious consumers.”

This collaboration celebrates a union to redefine the future of luxury menswear and elevate what it means to belong to a different league.


