Virat Kohli features in Blue Star's summer campaign 'Garmi Ki Chhutti' created by FCB Interface

Taking forward the thought of 'Blue Star Fast Cooling AC, Karde Garmi Ki Chhutti', the first film titled 'Summer Vacation' shows 'Heat Man' and 'Heat Woman' looking to spend their summer vacation at Virat's house. The second film, 'Dance', shows multiple 'Heat Men' and 'Heat Women' trying to intimidate Virat. The third film, titled 'Bhayankar Garmi', shows 'Heat Man' entering Virat's house along with 'Bhayankar Garmi', focusing on the Heavy Duty AC from Blue Star.

On the launch of the campaign, Girish Hingorani, vice president – marketing (cooling and purification appliances) and corporate communications said, "The market for room ACs is at its inflection point and is poised to grow exponentially over the next few years. This represents a huge opportunity for us, having over 80 years of AC expertise. The main differentiator of our room ACs is high cooling performance, which results in fast cooling in harsh summer conditions. In addition, we have a new range of Heavy-Duty ACs designed to deliver 100 percent cooling at even 43 degrees and work under temperatures as high as 56 degrees. Virat has significantly helped build the company's brand equity, and the TV commercials featuring him last year, which revolved around the personification of heat, were well received. This year, we endeavour to take this theme several notches higher with multiple Garmi characters, enlivened with quirkiness, humour, and simple comprehension amongst first-time buyers."