Storyboard18's Marquee Nights returns - an evening of exclusive candid conversations, creativity, global insights

Storyboard18's Marquee Nights is back - and this time, it promises an evening of sharp ideas and soulful stories. The invite-only series, known for its unplugged conversations with some of the world's most influential minds, returns on June 2 at The Oberoi, Gurgaon with a marquee name in global business, media and marketing: Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO, Havas.

From the future of creativity in an AI-powered world to the evolving business landscape between India and France, this special evening will open a rare window into the mind of one of the most visionary leaders in the global media and communications arena. It's more than a fireside chat - it is a front-row seat to the forces shaping global commerce, culture and content.

The previous editions have seen the likes of Carl Pei, Read Hastings and William Dalrymple engage in meaningful and impactful conversations on technological innovations, streaming, newest trends in consumer technology, and much more.

Yannick Bolloré

Yannick Bolloré co-founded the production company WY Productions in 2002. In 2006, he joined his family group, the Bolloré Group, to launch and develop its media division. Within five years, Bolloré Média became a leading independent French TV group and was subsequently sold to Canal+, making the Bolloré Group a shareholder in Vivendi.

He then joined Havas in 2011 and became Chief Executive Officer of Havas S.A. in 2013. Upon his arrival, he began an in-depth transformation of the group through the “Together” strategy, making Havas the most integrated group in the industry. He also orchestrated the repositioning of the group around the mission “Make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people,” for meaningful, committed and responsible communications.

In June 2024, Bolloré unveiled Havas’ new strategic plan, Converged, aiming to supercharge the integration of the group's expertise in creativity, media, production, and technology through a unified operating system. In December 2024, he orchestrated the group's return to the stock market, now listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Bolloré was appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi in April 2018. In connection with the Vivendi Spin-Off, in October 2024, he was appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Canal+ SA and Director of Louis Hachette Group.

Bolloré was named a Young Global Leader in 2008 by the World Economic Forum. He has received numerous honors and awards from international associations and the business press. He is also a Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. Bolloré graduated from Paris-Dauphine University in 2001.