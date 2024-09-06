Whiteline Group introduces "Tinder Leave" for employees seeking love

In an unconventional twist on employee benefits, Whiteline Group, a marketing firm in Thailand, has launched a new perk called "Tinder leave," granting paid time off for employees to explore romantic opportunities. Announced in August via a LinkedIn post, this initiative is designed to support staff in achieving a healthier work-life balance by fostering personal connections.
Starting from July 2024, employees who have passed their probation period can avail themselves of this unique benefit. The company's generous offer includes six months of free access to Tinder Platinum or Tinder Gold, premium versions of the popular dating app that provide enhanced features to boost users' chances of finding a match.
The policy stipulates that employees must notify HR one week in advance to use the dating leave.
This benefit is temporarily available to staff who joined between July 9 and December 31, 2024. Whiteline Group employs around 200 people at its office in Bangkok, where the initiative was unveiled during a lively company event aimed at creating an engaging and supportive work environment.
"This move is about more than just adding perks; it's about recognizing the personal lives of our employees as a vital aspect of their overall wellbeing," explained an HR representative from Whiteline Group.
The introduction of "Tinder Leave" comes at a time when dating apps are facing increased scrutiny. Critics argue that platforms like Tinder and Hinge, owned by Match Group, are designed to keep users engaged in endless swiping rather than fostering genuine personal connections.
This has led to a class-action lawsuit against Match Group, which the company has labeled as "ridiculous," defending its model by asserting that it successfully facilitates romantic connections daily.