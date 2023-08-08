Ambareesh Murty passes away; Murty was Pepperfry's Co-Founder and CEO

Ambareesh Murty (51) passed away due to cardiac arrest, as per reports. Murthy was the co-founder and chief executive officer of online furniture retailer Pepperfry.

An IIM-Calcutta alumnus, Murty launched Pepperfry in 2012 along with Ashish Shah. With over 14 years of general management experience in the FMCG, financial services and Internet industries, Ambareesh has played a pivotal role in establishing Pepperfry as India’s leading eCommerce furniture and home goods company. He specializes in marketing, sales management, and corporate strategy. Ambareesh began his career with Cadbury in sales and marketing, followed by a stint with Prudential ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) as VP of Marketing & Customer Service.

Prior to founding Pepperfry, Murty was the country manager of eBay India, Philippines and Malaysia, where he step-jumped eBay’s growth by tailoring products and processes to local requirements while delivering a superior customer experience. During his tenure with eBay he also served as the Vice Chairman of the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

Previously, he was the brand leader of Levi Strauss India, responsible for product development, marketing, and retail strategies for the brand. His stint with Britannia industries as the marketing manager-mass markets involved him to be responsible for segment P&L and strategy definition.