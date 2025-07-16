What's Linda Yaccarino up to post-X? Former CEO shares life update on social media

Linda Yaccarino, who recently stepped down as CEO of X, offered a rare personal glimpse into her life post-resignation.

The former high-profile executive took to the platform to share a candid moment with her mother, days after confirming her exit from Elon Musk's company.

"Long overdue visit with my amazing momma!" Yaccarino wrote in a heart-warming post on X, punctuated with a heart emoji. The post struck a chord with users, many of whom applauded the personal moment and reflected on the importance of family time.

Long overdue visit with my amazing momma! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6YQIStNkhx — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 15, 2025

One user commented, "Family is the most important! Long after you’re gone, no one will remember how much extra time you put in at the office, but your kids will remember all the times you were there and involved. The same goes for parents. When they are gone, you will cherish every moment you get to spend with them. Great pic, and cherish this time!"

Another added, “Enjoy! We appreciate your time at X." Another added, “Linda, keep us updated when you consider a new move. Enjoy your time off.”

Yaccarino officially announced her departure from X on July 9 via a statement on the platform. "I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable,” she wrote.

Elon Musk responded to her message with a brief note: "Thank you for your contributions." The understated reply drew attention online, with some users calling it "cold" given Yaccarino's high-stakes role and public presence over the past two years.