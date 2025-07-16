            
Kartik Mohindra named William Grant & Sons managing director for India

Kartik Mohindra previously held the position of chief marketing officer & head of global business development at Pernod Ricard India.

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 8:20 AM
Kartik Mohindra's predecessor, Sachin Mehta will be taking up an international role, within the WG&S business, as managing director, Canada.

William Grant & Sons has tapped a veteran spirits industry executive to head its operations in India, one of the world's fastest-growing whisky markets, as the distiller continues to expand its footprint. The company announced that Kartik Mohindra, formerly chief marketing officer and head of global business development at Pernod Ricard India, will assume the role of managing director for India, effective September 30. The appointment comes as William Grant & Sons seeks to capitalize on India's expanding premium spirits market.

Mohindra brings more than two decades of experience in marketing and sales across the alcohol, beverage and fast-moving consumer goods sectors. His hire represents a strategic recruitment from one of the industry's largest players, as William Grant & Sons looks to accelerate growth.

The leadership change also includes a promotion for Sachin Mehta, Mohindra's predecessor, who will transition to managing director of Canada, another key market for the company's portfolio of premium spirits brands.

"These appointments reflect WG&S' continued investment in key growth markets and a commitment to strengthening our global leadership team. We are excited to welcome Kartik to our team in India - a strategically important market for us. Driven by his expertise, we're confident that we will further build on the great progress Sachin and the team have made in India in recent years," said Doug Bagley, Chief Commercial Officer, WG&S. The executive shuffle highlights the importance of emerging markets for premium spirits companies as they navigate shifting consumer preferences and demographic trends in developing economies.


First Published on Jul 16, 2025 8:16 AM

