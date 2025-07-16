            
Amagi appoints Sangeeta Chakraborty as Chief Revenue Officer

In this role, Chakraborty will lead all global go-to-market functions, including sales, customer success, marketing, services, and operations.

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 8:10 AM
Sangeeta Chakraborty brings over two decades of enterprise software leadership experience, having scaled revenue and customer success organizations across both product-led and sales-led growth models.

Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, announced the appointment of Sangeeta Chakraborty as its chief revenue officer. In this role, Chakraborty will lead all global go-to-market functions, including sales, customer success, marketing, services, and operations.

Chakraborty brings over two decades of enterprise software leadership experience, having scaled revenue and customer success organizations across both product-led and sales-led growth models. She has held senior leadership roles at high-growth technology companies, including Miro, Okta, Checkr, SymphonyAI, Accela, and VMware.

She was Miro’s Chief Customer Officer from November 2021 to February 2023 and chief revenue officer from March 2023 to December 2024. During her tenure, the company scaled more than 250,000 customers worldwide while growing its user base to 80+ million. The company was valued at $17.5 billion and ranked #11 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list.

“Joining Amagi at this juncture is incredibly exciting. The media industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and Amagi stands at the forefront with its cloud technology innovation that is purpose-built for today’s video economy. From live production to monetization, Amagi is powering critical workflows for the world’s top media brands. I look forward to working with our global teams and customers to unlock new growth opportunities, strengthen our market leadership, and deliver measurable value through innovation, scale, and trust", said Chakraborty.

She holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and a B.Tech. in Computer Science from NIT Warangal. Sangeeta will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Srinivasan KA, co-founder and president - global business, Amagi, said, “Media companies around the world are accelerating their shift to cloud-native, AI-powered infrastructure. Sangeeta brings the leadership and customer-first mindset that will help us lead the next chapter of our global expansion and market leadership.”


First Published on Jul 16, 2025 8:10 AM

