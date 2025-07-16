Medimix appoints Amruta Khanvilkar as brand ambassador

ADVERTISEMENT
Medimix has appointed Amruta Khanvilkar as its new brand ambassador. As per the company, Khanvilkar, who is known for her versatility, elegance and deep cultural roots, closely mirror the brand’s ethos.
As part of its continued efforts to build connections with audiences across the key geography, the brand is deepening its focus on culturally relevant partnerships. By collaborating with a regional icon like Amruta Khanvilkar, Medimix aims to strengthen its presence in key markets and take it to the heartlands of India.
Doubling its bets on the liquid’s portfolio, Medimix has expanded its product portfolio as it enters the Bodywash, Handwash & Facewash categories, further augmenting the brand penetration in key geographies.
Anupam Katheriya, Chief Executive Officer, Cholayil Private Limited, said, “We are delighted to welcome Amruta Khanvilkar to join Medimix family as our brand ambassador. Her grace, authenticity, and strong connect with audiences make her a perfect reflection of what Medimix stand for. At Medimix, we believe in skincare that’s deeply rooted in Ayurvedic tradition while being relevant to today’s lifestyle. With Amruta on board, we look forward to spreading our message of natural, Ayurvedic care to an even wider audience across the country.”