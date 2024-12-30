            

CARS24 promotes Himanshu Ratnoo as CEO of Used Cars India

The announcement was made by Vikram Chopra, Founder and CEO of CARS24, in an internal email to the organization.

Ratnoo will oversee the company’s C2B and retail operations, focusing on scaling growth and driving innovation.

In a strategic move to strengthen its leadership, CARS24 has elevated Himanshu Ratnoo to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Used Cars India. In his new role, Ratnoo will oversee the company’s C2B and retail operations, focusing on scaling growth and driving innovation.

Renowned for his "founder mindset," Ratnoo has played a pivotal role in CARS24’s success, His transformative initiatives include the development of franchise models, lead monetization strategies, and a revamped approach to luxury car transactions.

Additionally, he has successfully expanded value-added services that enhance customer experiences, aligning with CARS24's vision to simplify car ownership.

Chopra commended Ratnoo’s leadership, emphasizing his alignment with the company’s core values and his vision to make car ownership seamless and rewarding.


