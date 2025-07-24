'Global icon with a Mexican heart': Praveen Someshwar, MD & CEO Diageo India on World Tequila Day

On the occasion of World Tequila Day today, Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO of Diageo India, paid tribute to the rich legacy of tequila - a drink deeply rooted in Mexican culture - while spotlighting its global journey and rising appeal among India's new-age luxury consumers.

In a reflective note shared on social media, Someshwar honoured the generations of jimadors, the skilled agave farmers who had meticulously cultivated the heart of tequila production since the 1940s. "For over 75 years, families of jimadors have devoted themselves to planting, farming, and harvesting agave - carefully assessing each plant for age, ripeness, and health," he wrote. "It's a craft passed down through generations, rooted in respect for the land and for the process."

But Someshwar also pointed out that the story of tequila is not just one of tradition, but of innovation and sustainability.

Diageo, the global spirits giant behind brands like Don Julio and Casamigos, has been investing in regenerative farming practices and drone technology to boost agricultural efficiency while preserving the heritage of agave cultivation.

“At Diageo, we honour that legacy not just by preserving tradition, but by nurturing the future of tequila,” he noted. “Our commitment to sustainability goes hand in hand with our respect for heritage.”

Turning to India, Someshwar highlighted a cultural shift among Indian consumers, particularly among the younger generation of “luxury explorers.”

He noted a surge in demand for craft-led experiences and authentic stories, with tequila now emerging as a preferred choice among discerning drinkers seeking quality and meaning in what they consume.

“What began in the agave fields of Mexico is now being embraced globally - including here in India,” he said. “Tequila isn’t just a drink. It’s a story of passion, patience, and pride. Born of the land, rooted in tradition, and now savoured around the world, tequila is a global icon with a Mexican heart.”