CXO Movement: Exec movements at Nykaa, Microsoft, DDB Mudra, Bata and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Anant Maheshwari

Previous: President and chief executive officer, Microsoft India

Present: President and CEO, Honeywell

Multinational conglomerate corporation Honeywell has appointed Anant Maheshwari as president and chief executive officer. In his new role, Maheshwari will lead business growth across Honeywell’s geographies in China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America.

He has worked across McKinsey & Company, and previously worked at Honeywell where his last position was president of the India region.

Shalini Raghavan

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Nykaa

Shalini Raghavan has stepped down from her respective role at Nykaa. As reported by Reuters, Raghavan is among six executives to have put her papers down since April. Nykaa's founder and CEO Falguni Nayar stepped up to take direct oversight of the marketing function, given its criticality, as per the report.

Raghavan has worked across Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Unilever and Loreal.

Debabrata Mukherjee

Previous: Chief marketing and strategy officer, Emami Agrotech

Present: Managing director and chief executive officer, Bata Bangladesh

Bata Bangladesh has roped in Debabrata Mukherjee in a new role. Mukherjee has worked across Hindustan Lever, Coca Cola India, ABP Group, HT Media and United Breweries.

Deepika Warrier

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Diageo India

Present: Head of marketing, Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto has roped in Deepika Warrier as head of marketing. Warrier has worked across PepsiCo and NourishCo Beverages.

Puneet Chandok

Previous: President, AWS India & South Asia; Vice president Amazon

Present: Corporate vice president, Microsoft India and South Asia

Microsoft has roped in Puneet Chandok as corporate vice president for the Indian and South Asian region. Chandok has been a part of Hewitt Associates, Ocwen Financial Corporation, IBM and McKinsey & Company.

Vipul Prakash

Previous: Chief operating officer, MakeMyTrip

Present: Chief executive officer and managing director, DFM Foods

DFM Foods has appointed Vipul Prakash in a new role. Prakash has worked across PepsiCo and MakeMyTrip.

Priyanka Magan

Previous: Head - client services, Dentsu Creative India

Present: Vice president client services, Rediffusion Brand Solutions

Priyanka Magan has accepted a new role at Rediffusion Brand Solutions. Magan has worked across Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett and Intertwined Brand Solutions.

Paresh Karan

Previous: Head of marketing, Microtek International

Present: Marketing lead, Finolex Industries

Paresh Karan has joined Finolex Industries as marketing lead. Karan has worked across Godrej & Boyce, Relaxo Footwears, Kent RO Systems and Dhanuka Agritech.

Ron Bhuyan

Previous: Senior manager - brand and creative strategy, Byju’s

Present: Head - social and content (EV), TVS Motor Company

Ron Bhuyan joins TVS Motor Company in a new role. He has been a part of companies like Oxfam, Marylebone Books, Lifestyle International and OnePlus.

Kundan Joshee

Previous: Senior vice president and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson South Asia

Present: Managing partner and head - West and South, Havas Worldwide

Havas Worldwide has appointed Kundan Joshee as managing partner and head of the Western and Southern region. In his new role, Kundan Joshee will oversee Havas Worldwide India’s West and South India operations, which handles some marquee clients including Citroën, Britannia The Laughing Cow, JBL, Celio, Tata CLiQ Luxury, among others.

Joshee has worked across TBWA\India, FCB Ulka, Grey Worldwide, Ogilvy&Mather, Zee Turner, JWT and Cheil Worldwide.

Dipty Gurjar

Previous: Business head, The Womb Communications

Present: Vice president and client servicing head, Rediffusion

Dipty Gurjar leads Rediffusion as vice president and client servicing head. Gurjar has worked across Chameleon Group, L’ amour, PAD Integrated Communications and Leo Burnett.

Jyotiroop Barua

Previous: Chief transformation officer, MTR Foods

Present: Business head - DS Foods, DS Group

DS Group has appointed Jyotiroop Barua as business head for its confectionery business. Barua’s responsibilities will include leading the business strategy and growth of DSFL while consolidating DS Group’s presence in the segment.

Barua has worked across Dabur Foods and AB InBev.

Pranav Kapur

Previous: Associate vice president, BBDO Worldwide

Present: Vice president - account management, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Pranav Kapur joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi in a new role. Kapur has been a part of companies like NDTV Goodtimes, JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Rediffusion Y&R, Videocon Industries and Dentsu Creative Impact.

Purva Ummat

Previous: Senior creative director, Dentsu Creative

Present: Group creative director, DDB Tribal

DDB Mudra Group DDB Tribal has roped in Purva Ummat as group creative director. Ummat has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, Contract Advertising, Enormous Brands and McCann Worldgroup.

Tarundeep Singh Rana

Previous: Head - marketing and e-commerce, consumer healthcare

Present: Chief marketing officer, Zydus Healthcare

Tarundeep Singh Rana joins Zydus Healthcare in a new role, Rana has been a part of Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Morepen Limited India, Win Medicare, Hamdard Laboratories and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ

Previous: President revenues, Qoruz

Present: Head of sales and partnership, Zoo Media

Zoo Media has roped in Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ in a new role. Gokul has worked across Rediff, Sify Technologies, Rajshri Entertainment, Sulekha, Percept and Cricbuzz.

Meera Iyer

Previous: Director, Dhama Innovations

Present: Co-founder and chief executive officer, SkinQ

Meera Iyer joins SkinQ in a new role. Iyer has worked across Unilever, bigbasket.com, Melorra, Medlife and Dr. Vaidya’s.

Karthik Krishnan

Previous: Creative director, Ogilvy

Present: Executive creative director, The Content Lab

The Content Lab has brought Karthik Krishnan on board in a new role. Krishnan has worked across Spanco BPO, Cactus Communications, Isobar, Terribly Tiny Tales and The Digital Street.