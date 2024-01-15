comScore

CXO Moves: Exec appointments across Mars Wrigley, Sports18, Havas, VML, SAP, Cleartrip and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Jan 15, 2024 11:51 AM
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Nikhil Rao, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Rana Barua and Babita Baruah)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Nikhil Rao

Previous: Vice president - marketing, Mondelez Southeast Asia

Present: Chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley

Mars Wrigley appoints Nikhil Rao in a new role. He has worked across Cadbury, Kraft Foods and Mondelez international.

Damyant Singh Khanoria

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Oppo India

Present: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Sports18

Sports18 has appointed Damyant Singh Khanoria in a new role. He has worked across Capital Advertising, Mudra Communications, Adidas and Apple.

Rana Barua

Previous: Group chief executive officer, Havas India

Present: Group CEO - India, SE Asia, North Asia (Japan & South Korea), Havas

Havas has elevated Rana Barua in a new role. He has worked across JWT India, Ogilvy & Mather, McCann Worldgroup, Rediffusion DY&R, Radio City India, Red FM, Contract Advertising India and Creativeland Asia.

Babita Baruah

Previous: Regional client lead, WPP Ford. International Markets Group, WPP

Present: Chief executive officer, VML India

VML India has appointed Babita Baruah in a new role. She has worked across Wunderman Thompson, GTB and VMLY&R.

Anita Nayyar

Previous: COO - Media, branding and communication, Patanjali Ayurved

Anita Nayyar has moved on from Patanjali Ayurved. She has worked across Mudra Communications, Starcom, Havas Media Group and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Adarsh Menon

Previous: Senior vice president and head - new businesses (Shopsy I Cleartrip I ReCommerce), Flipkart

Present: Global president, Zoomcar

Zoomcar has appointed Adarsh Menon in a new role. He started his career at Hindustan Unilever.

Chetan Sharma

Previous: Vice president - online revenue and demand, Wakefit

Present: Head of digital marketing, Cleartrip

Cleartrip has appointed Chetan Sharma in a new role. He has worked across Quasar, Fareportal, Times Internet, FreeCharge, TaxiForSure, Lendingkart, Adda52 Rummy and Simpl.

Puneeth Bekal

Previous: Director - marketing, Mastercard

Present: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has appointed Puneeth Bekal in a new role. He has worked in companies like Reliance Communications, CEAT Tyres, Lodha Group and Godrej Group.

Kulmeet Bawa

Previous: President and managing director, SAP

Present: Chief revenue officer, SAP

SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa in a new role. He has worked across Sun Microsystems, Microsoft, Adobe, Resulticks and ASSOCHAM.

Priyanka Biisht

Previous: Head- brand marketing & comms, adidas originals, sportswear and cricket

Present: Director - marketing, Crocs India

Crocs India has appointed Priyanka Biisht in a new role. She has worked across Perfect Relations, 20:20 MSL and The Coca-Cola Company.

Sidharth Satapathy

Previous: Vice president - head category | head of monetisation and business head for private label, Swiggy (Instamart)

Sidharth Satpathy has moved on from Swiggy Instamart. He has moved across HP, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Johnson & Johnson, Marico and Reckitt Benckiser.

Ishan Agarwal

Previous: Brand lead, HT Media

Present: Director - brand and creative, CashKaro.com

Ishan Agarwal has joined CashKaro.com in a new role. He has worked across Capital Marketing, Madison World, DDB Mudra Group, DA MILANO Leathers, Head Up For Tails and Bandstand Hospitality.

Anirban Roy

Previous: Head - performance marketing, India, Amazon

Present: Vice president - category, revenue and growth, Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart has appointed Anirban Roy in a new role. He has worked across Infosys, ITC and PepsiCo.

Abhinav Kumar

Previous: Marketing Specialist, Fund The Planet

Present: Head of marketing, Estate Protocol

Estate Protocol has appointed Abhinav Kumar in a new role. He has worked across Transworld infotech, WNS Global Services, Fidia Farmaceutici SpA, Trivago, Emma and Paytm.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


