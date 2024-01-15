CXO Moves: Exec appointments across Mars Wrigley, Sports18, Havas, VML, SAP, Cleartrip and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Nikhil Rao
Previous: Vice president - marketing, Mondelez Southeast Asia
Present: Chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley
Mars Wrigley appoints Nikhil Rao in a new role. He has worked across Cadbury, Kraft Foods and Mondelez international.
Damyant Singh Khanoria
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Oppo India
Present: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Sports18
Sports18 has appointed Damyant Singh Khanoria in a new role. He has worked across Capital Advertising, Mudra Communications, Adidas and Apple.
Rana Barua
Previous: Group chief executive officer, Havas India
Present: Group CEO - India, SE Asia, North Asia (Japan & South Korea), Havas
Havas has elevated Rana Barua in a new role. He has worked across JWT India, Ogilvy & Mather, McCann Worldgroup, Rediffusion DY&R, Radio City India, Red FM, Contract Advertising India and Creativeland Asia.
Babita Baruah
Previous: Regional client lead, WPP Ford. International Markets Group, WPP
Present: Chief executive officer, VML India
VML India has appointed Babita Baruah in a new role. She has worked across Wunderman Thompson, GTB and VMLY&R.
Anita Nayyar
Previous: COO - Media, branding and communication, Patanjali Ayurved
Anita Nayyar has moved on from Patanjali Ayurved. She has worked across Mudra Communications, Starcom, Havas Media Group and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Adarsh Menon
Previous: Senior vice president and head - new businesses (Shopsy I Cleartrip I ReCommerce), Flipkart
Present: Global president, Zoomcar
Zoomcar has appointed Adarsh Menon in a new role. He started his career at Hindustan Unilever.
Chetan Sharma
Previous: Vice president - online revenue and demand, Wakefit
Present: Head of digital marketing, Cleartrip
Cleartrip has appointed Chetan Sharma in a new role. He has worked across Quasar, Fareportal, Times Internet, FreeCharge, TaxiForSure, Lendingkart, Adda52 Rummy and Simpl.
Puneeth Bekal
Previous: Director - marketing, Mastercard
Present: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities has appointed Puneeth Bekal in a new role. He has worked in companies like Reliance Communications, CEAT Tyres, Lodha Group and Godrej Group.
Kulmeet Bawa
Previous: President and managing director, SAP
Present: Chief revenue officer, SAP
SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa in a new role. He has worked across Sun Microsystems, Microsoft, Adobe, Resulticks and ASSOCHAM.
Priyanka Biisht
Previous: Head- brand marketing & comms, adidas originals, sportswear and cricket
Present: Director - marketing, Crocs India
Crocs India has appointed Priyanka Biisht in a new role. She has worked across Perfect Relations, 20:20 MSL and The Coca-Cola Company.
Sidharth Satapathy
Previous: Vice president - head category | head of monetisation and business head for private label, Swiggy (Instamart)
Sidharth Satpathy has moved on from Swiggy Instamart. He has moved across HP, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Johnson & Johnson, Marico and Reckitt Benckiser.
Ishan Agarwal
Previous: Brand lead, HT Media
Present: Director - brand and creative, CashKaro.com
Ishan Agarwal has joined CashKaro.com in a new role. He has worked across Capital Marketing, Madison World, DDB Mudra Group, DA MILANO Leathers, Head Up For Tails and Bandstand Hospitality.
Anirban Roy
Previous: Head - performance marketing, India, Amazon
Present: Vice president - category, revenue and growth, Swiggy Instamart
Swiggy Instamart has appointed Anirban Roy in a new role. He has worked across Infosys, ITC and PepsiCo.
Abhinav Kumar
Previous: Marketing Specialist, Fund The Planet
Present: Head of marketing, Estate Protocol
Estate Protocol has appointed Abhinav Kumar in a new role. He has worked across Transworld infotech, WNS Global Services, Fidia Farmaceutici SpA, Trivago, Emma and Paytm.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy