Durgesh Chugh joins Bombay Shaving Company as chief sales officer

Visage Lines Personal Care, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has appointed Durgesh Chugh as their Chief Sales Officer for India and International Markets.

A seasoned FMCG leader, Chugh comes with over 25 years of rich experience in omni-channel marketing and sales operations. He will bring strong expertise to the new role at Bombay Shaving Company as the brand plans to significantly expand its offline penetration and presence in core hair removal and adjacent categories to over 1 lac stores.

Prior to joining Bombay Shaving Company, Chugh held key leadership positions at Colgate Palmolive, Marico Limited, TBO Holidays & Emami Ltd, where he engineered innovative sales growth and business development initiatives. His keen focus on driving product innovation and tailoring go-to-market approaches for specific geographies in the country has led to sustained growth for some of the most popular Indian brands.

Commenting on his appointment, Chugh said, "I'm excited to join Bombay Shaving Company at this stage of its journey. The brand and its innovative approach to established products and categories is loved by the new Indian shopper. Both Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae have done well to achieve significant market and shelf share in tough categories and difficult offline retail environments in a short span of time. I'm really looking forward to working with Shantanu, Deepak and the exceptional team to create strong channel salience for the brand and a long term roadmap for continuous consumer access and delight.”