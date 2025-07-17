Estee Lauder appoints Aude Gandon as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

The Estée Lauder Companies announced the appointment of Aude Gandon as chief digital and marketing Officer, effective August 1, 2025. Gandon will report directly to Stéphane de La Faverie, president and chief executive officer, and will join the company's executive team.

“Aude is an exceptional and accomplished global marketing leader with extensive experience transforming major consumer-facing businesses in the digital age,” said Faverie.

She added, “Her deep expertise across all facets of marketing—from brand strategy and creative development to digital transformation and data analytics—will be instrumental as we continue to build stronger consumer connections. Her global perspective and proven track record of leading large-scale marketing, digital and media transformations make her the ideal leader for this critical role as we shape the future of prestige beauty."

As CDMO, Gandon will lead the company’s precision marketing, creative operations, consumer and category insights, regional store design and visual merchandising, omnichannel media strategy, and global consumer care; she will also oversee global digital commerce and partner closely with regional leadership to accelerate online performance.

Gandon joins The Estée Lauder Companies from Nestlé, where she most recently served as global chief marketing officer and led the company’s digital transformation across 188 markets and more than 2,000 brands. She implemented new operating models, launched many global content studios, and developed strategic partnerships with major tech platforms, including Google, Meta, Amazon, and Netflix.

Prior to Nestlé, Gandon held leadership roles at Google, including global managing director for platform & ecosystems, where she led integrated brand and creative strategies across five continents. Her earlier career includes senior roles in global advertising agencies such as Publicis Worldwide, McCann, and Leo Burnett, working with beauty and luxury clients including L’Oréal, P&G Beauty, and LVMH.

“I am thrilled to join The Estée Lauder Companies, a company with an unparalleled portfolio of powerful brands and a strong heritage of innovation," said Gandon.

She added, "As consumer behaviors continue to evolve, the opportunity to lead the digital and marketing transformation for a premier prestige beauty company is incredibly exciting. I look forward to partnering with the talented teams there to enhance our digital capabilities, deepen consumer connections, and drive growth across brands and channels.”

Gandon has previously served on the Board of Directors for CAPSUM, a developer of skin care and makeup formulas, and is currently a board member of the World Federation of Advertisers, where she represents Europe and is chair of the Global CMO Committee. She also serves on the Amazon Ad Council and Meta Client Council.