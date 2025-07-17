Combiflam maker Sanofi appoints Rachid Ayari as interim MD

ADVERTISEMENT
Pharma company Sanofi has appointed Rachid Ayari as the company's interim Managing Director for a term of six months from 21 July 2025.
In April, Sanofi's former MD Rodolfo Hrosz stepped down from his role to take up another position within the French pharma company.
Meanwhile, Sanofia India Ltd informed the stock exchanges that Ayari will continue to remain the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.
"Appointment for a term of 6 months from 21st July 2025 to 20th January 2026 or until a Permanent Managing Director is appointed, whichever is earlier. There shall be no change in the terms and conditions of his appointment," Sanofi India mentioned in the regulatory filing.
Ayari has more than 8 years of experience at Sanofi. Before this, he worked at pharma giant Pfizer for 16 years.
Apart from the announcement of the interim MD, Sanofi has announced Aniket Raja as the Head of Regulatory Affairs of the Company. His appointment will take effect from 1 August 2025
Raja has more than two decades of experience in the technical departments of the pharmaceutical industry. He completed his Master's in Biochemistry (Clinical) from GS Medical College and KEM Hospital, Mumbai University.
Separately, Sanofi India Limited and Emcure announce an exclusive distribution partnership to broaden the reach of oral anti-diabetic drugs.
“At Emcure, we are committed to improving patient access to high-quality therapies. With our strong distribution network in India, Sanofi’s trusted oral anti-diabetic medicines will be available to more patients who need them. This collaboration complements our existing diabetes portfolio, creating a comprehensive offering for the millions living with diabetes and supporting better diabetes care across the country," Emcure CEO and MD Satish Mehta said.