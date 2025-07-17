Renault Group appoints Duncan Minto as interim CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Directors of Renault Group have named Duncan Minto as chief executive officer of Renault S.A., for an interim period until the appointment of the new CEO.
Currently CFO of Renault Group, Duncan Minto will ensure the day-to-day management of the company alongside Jean-Dominique Senard, who will hold the position of chairman of Renault S.A.S., the operating company of the Group.
The selection process for the new CEO of Renault S.A. is already underway, overseen by the Governance and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors.
Born in 1975, Minto graduated from the University of St Andrews in Scotland. He joined Renault Group in the UK in 1997. In 2001, he joined the Group's finance department in France, where he was in charge of investor relations.
He was then appointed finance director of Renault-Nissan Portugal in 2006, before becoming managing director of Renault Ireland in 2012, then CFO of the Group's Asia-Pacific region in 2013. In 2017, Minto was promoted to VP finance, group control analysis.
He was then appointed CFO of Dacia in 2022, before becoming CFO of the Alpine brand in 2023. On March 1, 2025, he was appointed CFO of Renault Group and became a member of the leadership team.
Read More: Renault's CEO Luca De Meo steps down