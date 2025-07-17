            

Renault Group appoints Duncan Minto as interim CEO

Currently CFO of Renault Group, Duncan Minto will ensure the day-to-day management of the company alongside Jean-Dominique Senard, who will hold the position of chairman of Renault S.A.S., the operating company of the Group.

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2025 9:27 AM
Renault Group appoints Duncan Minto as interim CEO

The Board of Directors of Renault Group have named Duncan Minto as chief executive officer of Renault S.A., for an interim period until the appointment of the new CEO.

Currently CFO of Renault Group, Duncan Minto will ensure the day-to-day management of the company alongside Jean-Dominique Senard, who will hold the position of chairman of Renault S.A.S., the operating company of the Group.

The selection process for the new CEO of Renault S.A. is already underway, overseen by the Governance and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors.

Born in 1975, Minto graduated from the University of St Andrews in Scotland. He joined Renault Group in the UK in 1997. In 2001, he joined the Group's finance department in France, where he was in charge of investor relations.

He was then appointed finance director of Renault-Nissan Portugal in 2006, before becoming managing director of Renault Ireland in 2012, then CFO of the Group's Asia-Pacific region in 2013. In 2017, Minto was promoted to VP finance, group control analysis.

He was then appointed CFO of Dacia in 2022, before becoming CFO of the Alpine brand in 2023. On March 1, 2025, he was appointed CFO of Renault Group and became a member of the leadership team.


Tags
First Published on Jul 17, 2025 9:26 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Airports have become high-impact brand discovery zones: Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO Diageo India

Airports have become high-impact brand discovery zones: Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO Diageo India

Brand Makers

Estee Lauder appoints Aude Gandon as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

Estee Lauder appoints Aude Gandon as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

Brand Makers

Who is Diageo's interim CEO Nik Jhangiani?

Who is Diageo's interim CEO Nik Jhangiani?

Brand Makers

Arvind Fashions appoints Amisha Jain as MD & CEO

Arvind Fashions appoints Amisha Jain as MD & CEO

Brand Makers

Combiflam maker Sanofi appoints Rachid Ayari as interim MD

Combiflam maker Sanofi appoints Rachid Ayari as interim MD

Brand Makers

Consultancy: The lucrative second act for veteran ad pros

Consultancy: The lucrative second act for veteran ad pros

Brand Makers

Debra Crew set to exit as Diageo seeks fresh leadership: Reports

Debra Crew set to exit as Diageo seeks fresh leadership: Reports