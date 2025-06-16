Estee Lauder Chairman Emeritus Leonard Lauder passes away at 92

ADVERTISEMENT
American multinational cosmetics company Estee Lauder's chairman emeritus Leonard Lauder passed away on June 14th. He was 92.
Son of the company's founders Estee and Joseph, who had founded the company in 1946, Leonard had joined in 1958 and played a significant role in the transformation of the business. From a handful of products that were sold under a single brand in the US, Leonard transformed the company into a multi-brand cosmetic company.
In the mid-1990s, as per Wikipedia, Leonard created the company's first research and development lab. Under his leadership, Estee Lauder acquired a variety of brands like MAC, Bobbi Brown and Aveda.
In 1999, Leonard has stepped down from his position as the CEO of the cosmetics giant. Currently, the giant's CEO is Stéphane de La Faverie.