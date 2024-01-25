FICCI appoints Viacom18's Kevin Vaz as chairman of FICCI media & entertainment Committee

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) announced the appointment of Kevin Vaz, chief executive officer – broadcast entertainment, Viacom18 as the chairman of FICCI media & entertainment Committee.

Vaz joined Viacom18 in July 2023 as CEO - broadcast entertainment. In his current capacity, he oversees the media company's broadcast business, film studio, merchandising business, live entertainment, and regional entertainment on Viacom18’s digital (OTT) platform.

Leena Jaisani, deputy secretary general, FICCI said, "FICCI, as the apex industry association, has consistently led the charge in fostering collaborations with diverse stakeholders within the realms of Indian commerce and government. In navigating the complexities of this dynamic landscape, FICCI remains steadfast in its commitment to driving meaningful policy discussions and facilitating their effective adoption, thereby shaping a vibrant and progressive future for the media and entertainment sector in India. FICCI is confident that Mr Vaz, with his wealth of experience, will bring fresh perspectives and contribute significantly to the continued growth of the Media & Entertainment industry."