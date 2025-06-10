Greaves Electric Mobility names Vikas Singh as Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML), the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton Limited, announced the appointment of Vikas Singh as its new managing director. Singh's role will be to lead the company's next phase of growth.
Singh, an alumnus of FMS, University of Delhi, has held leadership positions in various Indian and multinational organizations. He has worked across Lakme Lever, Gillette, Avon Beauty Products India, Bharat Airtel, Kimberly-Clark, and Pearson.
“In line with our long-term strategic vision and continued focus on strengthening leadership for future growth, the Board of Greaves Electric Mobility Limited has approved the appointment of Mr. Vikas Singh as Managing Director, effective June 2, 2025,” Greaves Electric Mobility Limited.