            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • rohit-talwar-steps-down-as-castrol-india-vp-and-head-of-marketing-69716

Rohit Talwar steps down as Castrol India VP and Head of Marketing

Talwar was appointed to the role on November 1, 2023, succeeding Jaya Jamrani, who had taken a one-year sabbatical.

By  Imran FazalJun 11, 2025 12:11 AM
Rohit Talwar steps down as Castrol India VP and Head of Marketing
In 2017, Talwar returned to Castrol India and assumed senior roles such as Head of Brand and Communication, and later Deputy Vice President of Marketing.

Rohit Talwar, Vice President and Head of Marketing at Castrol India, has tendered his resignation, effective August 8, 2025. The announcement marks the end of a long and impactful tenure for Talwar at the lubricant manufacturing giant.

Talwar was appointed to the role on November 1, 2023, succeeding Jaya Jamrani, who had taken a one-year sabbatical. During his time as Head of Marketing, Talwar was credited with shaping and executing strategies aimed at driving growth and delivering enhanced value to both customers and shareholders.

His association with Castrol India began in 2004 when he joined the company as a Management Trainee. Over the next two decades, Talwar held several key positions including Sales Manager, Bikes Brand Manager, and Cricket Sponsorship Activation Manager. He also served as the Global Brand Manager in the Commercial Vehicles Category, where he played an instrumental role in launching the internationally recognized Castrol VECTON brand.

In 2017, Talwar returned to Castrol India and assumed senior roles such as Head of Brand and Communication, and later Deputy Vice President of Marketing. Since 2019, he has been spearheading marketing efforts for Castrol Vietnam, where he successfully led both B2C and B2B campaigns, driving innovation and business growth across the region.


Tags
First Published on Jun 10, 2025 10:59 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Airtel TV drops ZEEL channels | Cable operators side with Tata Play | India adex to rise 8.4% to $21.3 billion in 2025

Airtel TV drops ZEEL channels | Cable operators side with Tata Play | India adex to rise 8.4% to $21.3 billion in 2025

Brand Makers

Shivnath Thukral steps down as VP of Public Policy at Meta

Shivnath Thukral steps down as VP of Public Policy at Meta

Brand Makers

TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves US after immigration detention by ICE

TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves US after immigration detention by ICE

Brand Makers

SBI General Insurance appoints Mohd. Arif Khan as Deputy CEO

SBI General Insurance appoints Mohd. Arif Khan as Deputy CEO

Brand Makers

Axis Max Life Insurance elevates Sumit Madan to MD & CEO

Axis Max Life Insurance elevates Sumit Madan to MD & CEO

Brand Makers

Outgoing WPP CEO Mark Read recently said 'AI will upend the advertising workforce'

Outgoing WPP CEO Mark Read recently said 'AI will upend the advertising workforce'

Brand Makers

Simply Speaking Shorts #7: Process over imagination?

Simply Speaking Shorts #7: Process over imagination?