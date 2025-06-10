Rohit Talwar steps down as Castrol India VP and Head of Marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Rohit Talwar, Vice President and Head of Marketing at Castrol India, has tendered his resignation, effective August 8, 2025. The announcement marks the end of a long and impactful tenure for Talwar at the lubricant manufacturing giant.
Talwar was appointed to the role on November 1, 2023, succeeding Jaya Jamrani, who had taken a one-year sabbatical. During his time as Head of Marketing, Talwar was credited with shaping and executing strategies aimed at driving growth and delivering enhanced value to both customers and shareholders.
His association with Castrol India began in 2004 when he joined the company as a Management Trainee. Over the next two decades, Talwar held several key positions including Sales Manager, Bikes Brand Manager, and Cricket Sponsorship Activation Manager. He also served as the Global Brand Manager in the Commercial Vehicles Category, where he played an instrumental role in launching the internationally recognized Castrol VECTON brand.
In 2017, Talwar returned to Castrol India and assumed senior roles such as Head of Brand and Communication, and later Deputy Vice President of Marketing. Since 2019, he has been spearheading marketing efforts for Castrol Vietnam, where he successfully led both B2C and B2B campaigns, driving innovation and business growth across the region.