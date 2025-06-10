Nike elevates Tony Bignell to Chief Innovation Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Tony Bignell, who was heading footwear company Nike as the vice president - Men's sport performance footwear, has been elevated to the position of chief innovation officer. Bignell will be succeeding John Hoke, a 33-year veteran at Nike, who will stay on through October 31st.
Bignell will report to Phil McCartney, who heads Nike as executive vice president, chief innovation, design and product officer. His mandate will be to advance the vision of the Advanced Innovation Collective across Nike's portfolio of brands, sports, products and platforms, reports stated.
Bignell began his career at Mitre Sports as footwear designer and pattern maker. His journey at Nike began as T&F Developer (Sydney Olympics). He also spearheaded Nike's marketing for running footwear.
As the former senior director, Bignell was responsible for the global footwear team of London 2020 Olympics. During his tenure as the vice president - footwear innovation, Bignell was also part of the core team leading Breaking2, a project aimed at breaking the barrier of a two-hour marathon.
Hoke joined Nike in 1995 as the global creative director, and was elevated to the role of vice president - footwear design & innovation. He also led Nike as its chief design officer, before taking up the role of chief innovation officer.
Nike has witnessed a series of C-suit changes since Elliott Hill was appointed as president and chief executive officer of the sportwear major in October 2024. Amy Montagne was promoted to brand president and Phil McCartney was elevated to chief innovation, design and product officer. Tom Clarke was named the chief growth initiatives officer, previously serving as a strategic advisor to the CEO.