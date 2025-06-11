            
TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves US after immigration detention by ICE

The world's most-followed TikTok star was briefly detained for overstaying his visa, spotlighting tightening US immigration enforcement.

By  Storyboard18Jun 11, 2025 4:40 PM
Khaby Lame, who boasts more than 162 million followers on TikTok, skyrocketed to global fame during the pandemic by humorously debunking overly complicated life hacks.

Khaby Lame, the Senegalese-Italian TikTok phenomenon, has voluntarily left the United States after being detained by immigration agents at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport last Friday, as per a PTI report.

The 25-year-old influencer, whose real name is Seringe Khabane Lame, allegedly overstayed the terms of his visa since his arrival in the US on April 30.

While a spokesperson for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed the detainment, Lame departed the country without a formal deportation order, a decision that allows him to avoid restrictions on re-entry for up to ten years.

The incident occurs amid heightened immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump, including recent controversial ICE raids in Los Angeles that prompted widespread protests, the report added.

Lame, who boasts more than 162 million followers on TikTok, skyrocketed to global fame during the pandemic by humorously debunking overly complicated life hacks. He holds Italian citizenship and has leveraged his viral popularity into partnerships with brands like Hugo Boss and a recent appointment as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.


First Published on Jun 11, 2025 4:39 PM

