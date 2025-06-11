India’s influencer marketing industry hits Rs 3,600 crore in 2024, reveals The Goat Agency-Kantar report

The Indian influencer marketing industry is estimated at Rs 3,600 crore in 2024, forecasting 25% growth in 2025, as per India Influencer Marketing Report 2025. The report released by WPP Media’s influencer and content marketing solution, The Goat Agency, in collaboration with Kantar, maps how brands are embedding influencers into their core marketing strategies to influence buyer behaviour and establish brand credibility.

As per the report, nearly all surveyed brands cited influencer marketing as either a strategic or top-priority lever. One of the most significant shifts is the move beyond follower count to content quality and creator relevance, especially among manufacturing brands, where 85% now prioritize content quality when selecting influencers. The report also spotlights on the growing preference for long-term influencer partnerships (72%) and a strong inclination towards macro influencers (95%), driven by increasing concerns around content control and brand safety.

Meanwhile, niche micro-influencers are gaining traction across high-consideration categories such as automotive and consumer durables, with 85% of marketers in these verticals planning increased investments. Despite rising optimism, the report highlights persistent challenges, particularly around influencer discovery, with 83% of marketers and 95% in BFSI struggling to find the right talent.

Marketers are now prioritizing engagement rates (39%) and content quality (36%) over vanity metrics to gauge ROI. From a consumer lens, creators continue to influence the purchase funnel significantly, with over two-thirds of Indian users turning to influencers for product discovery (63%), information (69%), and action (60%). Notably, 70% of brands cited trust and credibility as the top reasons to engage with influencers, led by 77% in BFSI and 76% in FMCG, affirming the growing role of authentic, insight-driven storytelling in today’s marketing landscape.

Ashwin Padmanabhan Chief Operating Officer, WPP Media South Asia, said, “We are witnessing the evolution of influence from a marketing channel to a cultural force. Today’s consumers aren’t just buying products, but they are buying into stories, communities, and creators they trust. This report is our attempt to decode that shift. With sharper content, stronger metrics, and a renewed focus on credibility, influencer marketing in India is moving towards maturity. We are not just tracking the curve; we are helping brands stay ahead of it.”