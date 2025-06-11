            

Axis Max Life Insurance elevates Sumit Madan to MD & CEO

Sumit Madan will replace Prashant Tripathy, whose tenure ends on September 30, 2025.

By  Storyboard18Jun 11, 2025 11:44 AM
Axis Max Life Insurance elevates Sumit Madan to MD & CEO
The Board of Directors of Axis Max Life approved the promotion of Madan for five years effective from from October 1, 2025 till September 30, 2030.

Max Financial Services has elevated Sumit Madan to the position of managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Max Life Insurance. Madan, who currently heads Axis Max Life as the chief distribution officer, will replace Prashant Tripathy, whose tenure ends on September 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Axis Max Life approved the promotion of Madan for five years effective from from October 1, 2025 till September 30, 2030.

As the chief distribution officer, Madan was leading the development and execution of distribution strategy for proprietary, partnerships, group and online business.

He drove the company’s revenue growth and profitability, with focus on both the quality and quantity of business, ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining strong relationships with customers and channel partners. He oversaw and ensured availability of capacity and infrastructure to cater to growing business needs.

Madan began his career as an area sales manager at JL Morison. Then, he worked across GESBI Cards, HDFC Bank. He started his journey at Citibank India as a relationship manager, and was elevated to regional head - North India.

He headed AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank as the chief - branch banking and head - retail liabilities and branch banking respectively.


Tags
First Published on Jun 11, 2025 11:37 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Airtel TV drops ZEEL channels | Cable operators side with Tata Play | India adex to rise 8.4% to $21.3 billion in 2025

Airtel TV drops ZEEL channels | Cable operators side with Tata Play | India adex to rise 8.4% to $21.3 billion in 2025

Brand Makers

Shivnath Thukral steps down as VP of Public Policy at Meta

Shivnath Thukral steps down as VP of Public Policy at Meta

Brand Makers

TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves US after immigration detention by ICE

TikTok star Khaby Lame leaves US after immigration detention by ICE

Brand Makers

SBI General Insurance appoints Mohd. Arif Khan as Deputy CEO

SBI General Insurance appoints Mohd. Arif Khan as Deputy CEO

Brand Makers

Outgoing WPP CEO Mark Read recently said 'AI will upend the advertising workforce'

Outgoing WPP CEO Mark Read recently said 'AI will upend the advertising workforce'

Brand Makers

Simply Speaking Shorts #7: Process over imagination?

Simply Speaking Shorts #7: Process over imagination?

Brand Makers

Rohit Talwar steps down as Castrol India VP and Head of Marketing

Rohit Talwar steps down as Castrol India VP and Head of Marketing