Airtel TV drops ZEEL channels | Cable operators side with Tata Play | India adex to rise 8.4% to $21.3 billion in 2025

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Breaking: After Tata Play, Airtel TV drops ZEEL channels amid tariff dispute

In a fresh escalation of tensions between broadcasters and distribution platforms, Airtel Digital TV has removed all Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) channels from its DTH packs. This development comes on the heels of Tata Play dropping Sony channels in May over similar issues related to tariffs and content value.

Several Airtel DTH subscribers reported the abrupt disappearance of Zee channels from their packages, sparking confusion and speculation. Sources suggest the move is a result of a standoff between Airtel and ZEEL, with the broadcaster reportedly demanding a 10–15% hike in annual subscription fees—an increase Airtel is unwilling to accept amid broader industry headwinds.

Culver Max moves Bombay HC against gag order by TDSAT in Tata Play dispute

It should be noted that Culver Max has not challenged TDSAT order granting partial relief to Tata Play and stay on disconnection notice issued to the DTH operator.

Cable operators side with Tata Play, urges Sony to refresh content

Tata Play had earlier resisted a fee hike proposed by SPNI, citing declining viewership and unappealing content across key channels like Sony SAB, Sony Max, and Sony Sports.

India adex to rise 8.4% to $21.3 billion in 2025, even as global growth slows to 6%: WPP Media

In its latest "Mid-Year Global Advertising Forecast” report, WPP Media forecasts global adex to reach $1.08 trillion in 2025. It predicts digital and retail media domination for the year, decline in print, and modest growth in TV and OOH.

Traditional adex under pressure as TV grows by 1%, print down by 3% in 2025: WPP Media

According to WPP Media’s 'Mid-Year Global Advertising Forecast', linear TV and print advertising are set to witness minimal or negative growth, reflecting a shift in how brands allocate their marketing dollars amid changing consumption patterns.