Shivnath Thukral steps down as VP of Public Policy at Meta

Shivnath Thukral, Vice President of Public Policy at Meta India, has announced his departure from the company after a notable tenure of more than seven years. Thukral described the decision as difficult but timely, expressing confidence in the strength of the policy team he leaves behind.
“It is not an easy decision to make,” Thukral said, “but I feel very confident that our policy engagement with stakeholders is at a credible and constructive juncture… I do feel it is a good time to let the engine and the team work on their own.”
During his time at Meta, Thukral played a central role in shaping the company’s public policy narrative in India, a critical market for the tech giant. He was instrumental in building internal systems, engaging with stakeholders across government and industry and steering the company through a complex regulatory environment.
Thukral expressed gratitude to both his team and a host of prominent Meta leaders, including Joel Kaplan, Ajit Mohan, Sandeep Bhushan, Rishi Raj Gupta and Ankhi Das, among others. He also acknowledged the contributions of team members Natasha Jog, Sunil Abraham, and Rishabh Dara.
Thukral said he plans to take a short break to focus on health, running, and family. He hinted at a return soon, teasing that his next chapter may involve “taking India to the world.” Thukral’s departure comes at a time when Big Tech continues to face regulatory scrutiny in India, with data governance, digital competition and content moderation remaining top priorities for policymakers.