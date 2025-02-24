Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals names Tanmay Prusty as CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Tanmay Prusty, who previously headed Tata Consumer Products' Capital Foods as business unit head, has been named the chief marketing officer of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, thus succeeding Pragya Bijalwann.
In an exchange filing, it read, "The Board of Directors of the company have today i.e. on February 23, 2025, approved the appointment of Tanmay Prusty as chief marketing officer designated as senior management personnel of the company with effect from February 24, 2025."
Prusty has completed BE – Electronics Engineering from NIT –Jamshedpur in 2003 and PGDM/MBA - Marketing/Finance from XLRI Jamshedpur in 2005. He is a seasoned and dynamic marketing leader with a wealth of experience across companies like Tata Consumer Products, Amazon, Reckitt Benckiser, and ITC.
He has worked on iconic brands like Tata Tea, Dettol, Fiama Di Wills and multiple categories like Foods, Personal Care and Consumer Electronics.
In his previous role at Capital Foods, he was responsible for leading the integration of Tata Consumer’s recent acquisition, with a business size of ₹800 crores across multiple brands like Ching’s Secret and Smith and Jones.