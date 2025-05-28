LS Digital elevates senior leaders to key CXO roles

LS Digital announced the elevation of three of its senior leaders into critical CXO roles. The company has named Anuraj Gupta as Chief Growth Officer for India and MEA, Shantanu Bhattacharyya as Chief Client Officer- Media and Sudhindra CN as Chief Strategy Officer.

Talking about the leadership synthesis, Rupak Ved, Group Chief Business Officer & CEO - Media, LS Digital, said, “The elevation of Anuraj, Shantanu & Sudhindra marks a significant step forward in our mission to build a future-ready organization. Their strategic foresight and commitment to client success will play a key role in accelerating our growth across India, MEA, UK & US, truly positioning us as a global powerhouse of digital transformation.”

New Leadership at LS Digital:

In his new role, Anuraj Gupta will spearhead the company’s strategic growth initiatives, focusing on new client acquisition and revenue expansion across India and MEA. He will work closely with diverse teams to strengthen LS Digital’s Media integrated approach, combining data, creativity, and technology, to unlock real business impact at every stage of the marketing funnel.

Speaking on the new role, Anuraj Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, India & MEA, said, “I’m excited to take on this expanded responsibility at a time when brands are seeking integrated solutions that tie marketing performance to business outcomes. Our media alchemist proposition gives us a unique edge to deliver that value across markets.”

As Chief Client Officer – Media, Shantanu Bhattacharyya will lead LS Digital’s client success charter, driving seamless delivery of integrated solutions across media, creative, data, tech, and customer experience. He will champion cross-functional collaboration, lead strategic conversations on AI, data privacy, and marketing automation, and serve as the voice of the customer to shape adaptive strategies in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"Today, client success hinges on clarity, collaboration, and a deep understanding of evolving business needs. My focus will be on building agile, insight-led marketing solutions that are aligned with real business outcomes. At LS Digital, we’re not just delivering media — we’re co-owning transformation journeys with our clients.", Shantanu added.

Leading the central strategy and outreach function areas across LS Digital Group, Sudhindra CN will now step into the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). With data, AI, and human skills as key architectural agents, Sudhindra will drive transformative, data-driven strategies that foster innovation and measurable business impact for leading B2B, B2C, and D2C brands.