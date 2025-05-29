Hitachi India appoints N Venu as its Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Hitachi India has expanded the role and responsibilities of incumbent MD & CEO of Hitachi Energy, N Venu. The company has announced the appointment of Venu as the Managing Director of the company. Venu is also the Region Head of South Asia at Hitachi Energy.
Venu's appointment follows the elevation of Hitachi's first Indian Managing Director Bharat Kaushal to Executive Chairman Hitachi India.
Venu's appointment will be effective from 2 June 2025. According to the rail-to-healthcare conglomerate, Hitachi is transforming itself into a digital-centric company.
On the appointment of Venu, Kaushal said, "The appointment of N Venu will reemphasize our vision and mission of making India as one of the most lucrative business hubs within Hitachi's cosmic ecosystem. N Venu has been instrumental in driving and steering business at Hitachi Energy, which has witnessed expansive growth under his leadership. Hitachi Energy is one of India's largest contributors in architecting a framework that goes beyond offering unparalleled energy solutions and has been supporting India in illuminating and realizing the dreams of billions. I firmly believe that his cosmic wisdom and business acumen will further strengthen the India operations, especially driving multiple stakeholders towards creating value to imprint an indelible social impact".
Venu has has nearly four decades of work experience and has led Hitachi Energy in India since its formation in 2019. He was also the Chairman of the Karnataka chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during 2024-25. Venu has a degree in Electrical Engineering from NIT Warangal.