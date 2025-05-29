            

Ola Electric losses rise by 106% to Rs 870 crore in Q4FY25

Ola Electric's fourth quarterly revenue reduced from Rs 1,598 crore in Q4FY24 to Rs 611 crore in Q4FY25--43% drop

By  Storyboard18May 29, 2025 5:01 PM
Ola Electric losses rise by 106% to Rs 870 crore in Q4FY25
Ola Electric's losses climbed to Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25

Ola Electric has registered a 106% increase in losses in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The EV manufacturer losses climbed to Rs 870 crore in Q4FY25 compared to Rs 419 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY2024.

Overall fiscal 2025 losses have widened to Rs 2,259 crore versus RS 1,587 crore in the year-ago period.

Ola Electric's revenue from operation has also taken a major hit in the March quarter of fiscal 2025. The company's quarterly revenue reduced from Rs 1,598 crore in Q4FY24 to Rs 611 crore in Q4FY25--43% drop

While the total income stood at Rs 728 crore in the same quarter. The company attributed the decline in sales to the overall impact on the 2-wheeler industry. In a media statement, Ola Electric said, "The pace of EV penetration growth was relatively slower in FY25, driven by weakness in urban demand at a time when the E2W industry was largely urban focused in both products (Scooters) and distribution (Tier 1 cities) coupled with a steady moderation in government subsidies".

However, the company has exuded confidence that urban demand will improve in FY26 on the back of tapering inflation and declining interest rates.

The 2-wheeler EV maker said that it will continue to focus on scaling revenue and operating leverage in fiscal year 2026. Charting out the plan for FY26, the company mentioned three focus areas for FY26, it said, "We will continue to focus on creating technological leadership through vertical integration. Second, we will continue to build a comprehensive product portfolio across scooters and motorcycles to meet diverse customer needs. Finally, we will continue to execute our D2C distribution strategy to provide the best customer experience while optimising our cost structures".

Further, it said that expansion into motorcycles, deeper vertical integration, and boosting the EV distribution network will improve its margins.

The company will scale the reach of its recently launched Roadster franchisee.

This year, in February, Ola Electric launched the Roadster X motorcycle with a starting price of Rs 99,999.


Tags
First Published on May 29, 2025 4:49 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Niva Bupa elevates Nimish Agrawal to Director, Digital Business Unit & CMO

Niva Bupa elevates Nimish Agrawal to Director, Digital Business Unit & CMO

Brand Makers

Dish TV appoints CEO & Executive Director Manoj Dobhal as Chairman to the Board

Dish TV appoints CEO & Executive Director Manoj Dobhal as Chairman to the Board

Brand Makers

Usha International appoints Madhav Mani as CEO

Usha International appoints Madhav Mani as CEO

Brand Makers

Hitachi India appoints N Venu as its Managing Director

Hitachi India appoints N Venu as its Managing Director

Brand Makers

Unacademy faces major leadership shake-up as co-founder Gaurav Munjal steps down

Unacademy faces major leadership shake-up as co-founder Gaurav Munjal steps down

Brand Makers

Bata India profit plunges by 28% to Rs 46 crore in Q4FY25

Bata India profit plunges by 28% to Rs 46 crore in Q4FY25

Brand Makers

U.S. Court blocks Trump's sweeping tariffs, says he overreached his authority

U.S. Court blocks Trump's sweeping tariffs, says he overreached his authority