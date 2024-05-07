Mayur Hola joins Swiggy as vice president - brand

Mayur Hola, the former chief marketing officer of Culinary Brands has joined Swiggy as vice president - brand.
Hola joined Culinary Brands in January 2023 and was responsible for product innovation, scale, and growth for the brands in the portfolio including Subway, Lavazza and Fresh & Honest Coffee.
Prior to Culinary Brands, Hola served as senior vice president - global brand at OYO.
He has also worked with ad agencies like McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising, Grey Worldwide, TBWA, Ogilvy & Mather and Havas. In his previous stint, Hola worked on big brands like Coca-Cola, Domino's, TrueCaller, MasterCard, Reckitt, National Geographic etc. Hola's skills range across integrated marketing, leadership, creative strategy, brand development and marketing strategy.