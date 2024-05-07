            

      Mayur Hola joins Swiggy as vice president - brand

      Mayur Hola previously worked as chief marketing officer of Culinary Brands.

      By  Storyboard18May 7, 2024 12:43 PM
      Prior to Culinary Brands, Hola served as senior vice president - global brand at OYO.

      Mayur Hola, the former chief marketing officer of Culinary Brands has joined Swiggy as vice president - brand.

      Hola joined Culinary Brands in January 2023 and was responsible for product innovation, scale, and growth for the brands in the portfolio including Subway, Lavazza and Fresh & Honest Coffee.

      He has also worked with ad agencies like McCann Erickson, Contract Advertising, Grey Worldwide, TBWA, Ogilvy & Mather and Havas. In his previous stint, Hola worked on big brands like Coca-Cola, Domino's, TrueCaller, MasterCard, Reckitt, National Geographic etc. ​Hola's skills range across integrated marketing, leadership, creative strategy, brand development and marketing strategy.


