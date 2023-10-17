comScore

Meesho to undergo organisational restructuring; Megha Agarwal to replace Utkrishta Kumar as CXO

Utkrishta Kumar will be stepping down in January in order to set up his own fintech company.

By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2023 9:35 AM
Megha Agarwal, who is at present CXO, growth, will step into his shoes. When Agarwal assumes her new role, her previous role CXO, growth will be split into three categories. They are user growth, product quality and net merchandise value retention (NMVR). These roles will be allocated to executives at an internal level, stated the report.

Utkrishta Kumar, who led online shopping platform Meesho as chief experience officer or CXO, business, will be stepping down in January in order to set up his own fintech company, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Megha Agarwal, who is at present CXO, growth, will step into his shoes. When Agarwal assumes her new role, her previous role CXO, growth will be split into three categories. They are user growth, product quality and net merchandise value retention (NMVR). These roles will be allocated to executives at an internal level, stated the report.

Nilesh Gupta, who is currently leading Meesho as senior director - growth will take up the duties of general manager - user growth. Sourabh Pandey, who is the CXO, fulfilment and experience will take up the mandate of leading NMV retention.

Kumar started his career at Flinders University and went on to work across TransMarket Group, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Hopscotch and Paytm Mall. He started his career at Meesho as vice president - business.

Between 2011 and 2012, Kumar had founded Mojocircles, an e-commerce startup specialising in handicrafts domain in order to connect artisans across India.


First Published on Oct 17, 2023 9:35 AM

