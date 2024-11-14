Physics Wallah appoints Blinkit’s Amit Sachdeva as CFO

ADVERTISEMENT
Edutech startup Physics Wallah (PW) on Thursday announced the appointment of ex-Blinkit Amit Sachdeva as its Chief Finance Officer. Prior to Physics Wallah, Sachdeva has worked across multiple industries in Consumer Tech, IT/ITeS, and has held leadership roles at organizations such as IGT Solutions, Blinkit, and Wipro.
Sachdeva is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Certified Public Accountant in the USA. He is an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi. At Physics Wallah, Sachdeva will lead the strategic and financial initiatives and strengthen the company’s vision of making quality education accessible.
“Joining Physics Wallah is a great opportunity to support an organization seeking to make education accessible to so many," Sachdeva said.
Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah stated, "Amit’s experience in financial leadership and his focus on robust corporate governance will be invaluable as we continue our efforts to grow and broaden our educational impact. His approach to finance as a transformative tool aligns with PW’s goals, and we are happy to welcome him".