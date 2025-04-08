Publicis Groupe South Asia appoints Paritosh Srivastava as CEO of BBH India

Publicis Groupe South Asia has appointed Paritosh Srivastava as chief executive officer of BBH India. This is in addition to his current role as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi India, Saatchi Propagate India.

Srivastava will work closely with BBH India’s managing director and chief operating officer Himanshu Saxena, and chief creative officer Parikshit Bhattaccharya.

Joining Srivastava at BBH India is Snehasis Bose who steps into the role of group chief strategy officer. Bose will continue with his existing mandate as group chief strategy officer at Saatchi & Saatchi India and Saatchi Propagate India.

By adding more firepower to the BBH India leadership team, the agency is geared up for greater growth, providing future-forward solutions that unlock growth for brands. Over the past few years, it has consistently pushed creative boundaries and delivered impactful work. The stellar leadership will see the agency scale new heights as it enhances its operations and achieves creative excellence.

With over 25 years in advertising, Srivastava joined Publicis Groupe in 2011 and has been instrumental in driving expertise across diverse categories—including beauty & personal care, FMCG, BFSI, retail, alco-bev, consumer durables, auto, real estate, e-commerce, q-commerce, fintech, telecom and home furnishing among others.

Bose, a seasoned strategist with 25 years of experience, has been part of Publicis Groupe for over a decade. He has driven growth for notable brands such as Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Renault, Audi, Reliance Digital, Zepto, Nivea, among others.

Saxena joined BBH India in 2022 with rich experience across global agencies and leading Indian companies in South Asia region, across the communication spectrum, including advertising, marketing and sales, market research, brand management, public relations and digital and social marketing.

Bhattacharya joined BBH India as its CCO in 2023. He has led work on brands that include Apple, Airbnb, Adidas, Land Rover, HSBC, Nissan, Standard Chartered, Nestle, amongst others. His form-bending body of work includes more than ten world-first ideas. He is the only creative leader in the country to have won Grand Prix at all three Cannes Lions shows – Dubai Lynx, Spikes Asia and Cannes Lions.

Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe said, “These appointments underscore our commitment to strengthening BBH’s leadership and expanding its spectrum of capabilities. Paritosh has demonstrated strong expertise in delivering impactful business solutions through our Power of One model across multiple clients. I’m confident that in this role, supported by Snehasis, Himanshu, and Parikshit, he will further enhance the agency’s culture of innovation and strategic initiatives.”