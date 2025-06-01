            

PNB Housing Finance elevates Bhavya Taneja to CMO

Previously, Bhavya Taneja held the position of national head - marketing.

By  Storyboard18Jun 1, 2025 2:15 PM
Bhavya Taneja began his career as a project trainee in an advertising company Ogilvy & Mather. In 2010, he joined Kotak Life Insurance as a management trainee and then was elevated to manager - distribution excellence where he was involved in strategic initiatives.

PNB Housing Finance has elevated Bhavya Taneja to chief marketing officer. Previously, he held the position of national head - marketing. In his current role, Taneja will be responsible for defining the organisation's strategic market positioning. He will oversee brand management, manage public relations, and execute digital marketing strategies through the outbound contact center.

He was involved in special projects related to development and planning, and his role comprised of market analysis, business planning and strategic initiatives. Kotak Mahindra Bank appointed him as chief manager - marketing corporate banking, where he headed the BTL arm responsible for sales and customer activations along with internal marketing.

Taneja then led HSBC as vice president - marketing, commercial and global banking, and also headed IIFL Wealth & Asset Management as VP - brand marketing and communications.


First Published on Jun 1, 2025 2:15 PM

