Kotak Mahindra Bank promotes Paritosh Kashyap to Executive Director

Further, it has been announced that Shanti Ekambaram, who is the deputy managing director, would be retiring from her role, effective October 31, 2025.

Jun 1, 2025
Paritosh Kashyap, who is currently the group president and head - wholesale banking group, has been elevated to the position of executive director, subject to regulatory approvals. He has been heading the wholesale banking group since 2022.

Kashyap has been with the Kotak Mahindra Group for nearly three decades, and has contributed to various aspects of the business, which include advising banks, financial institutions, corporates and NBFCs on capital structuring, financing, securitization and more.

As the group president and head - wholesale banking group, Kashyap's responsibilities included corporate banking, structured finance, infrastructure financing, debt capital markets, and trade and transaction banking.

Ekambaram has been with the Kotak Mahindra Group since 1991, as per the media report, has shaped the group's growth and evolution during her tenure.


First Published on Jun 1, 2025

