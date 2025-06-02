Maharashtra FDA suspends Zepto's food license over safety violations

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended Zepto's food business license of its parent company, Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd., following serious food safety violations at a storage facility in Dharavi, Mumbai, according to media reports.

The suspension was issued after a surprise inspection conducted by Food Safety Officer Ram Bodke, under the direction of Minister of State for FDA Yogesh Kadam and Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane. Acting on tip-offs from Kadam's office and local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers, the FDA team found multiple lapses in food handling and hygiene at the site.

According to the FDA's official press release, key violations included:

- Fungal growth on some food articles

- Food stored near stagnant, clogged water

- Improper temperature management in cold storage

- Wet and unclean floors, with food items kept directly on the ground

- Expired food not segregated from valid stock

These findings were deemed to be in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as well as the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The suspension order, issued under Section 32(3) of the Act and Regulation 2.1.8(4), was signed by Assistant Commissioner (Food), Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil.

According to media reports, FDA officials said the unsanitary condition of the facility warranted immediate action. "The condition was so bad that we had to suspend the license immediately,” one official noted, adding that the raid was conducted on the basis of two credible tip-offs.

Minister of State for FDA Yogesh Kadam clarified that the action was not aimed at singling out Zepto but was part of a broader push to enforce compliance across the quick commerce sector. “We want all norms to be followed,” he said, announcing plans to survey storage facilities of all players including Blinkit and Instamart. Notices are also being issued to these companies to ensure proper hygiene and adherence to food safety norms.

On Zepto’s path to reinstatement, Kadam said that Zepto must ensure that the Dharavi store is compliant and apply for revocation of the suspension. The Maharashtra FDA will then inspect the store and take a decision.

In its official response in a media report, Zepto said, “At Zepto, maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene is non-negotiable. We have already initiated an internal review and are working closely with the concerned authorities to ensure full and swift compliance.”